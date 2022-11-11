GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The past few years have been difficult for everyone, so a local Girl Scout created a space for people to reflect and find a sense of peace.

Kylie Griffin is a senior at Greene High School, and a member of Girl Scouts troop 30945.

For her Gold Award project, which is equivalent to an Eagle Scout project, she created a reflection garden in front of the United Methodist Church in Greene.

Griffin made a bench and prayer box for people to sit, relax, and empty their mind.

The bricks surrounding the bench contain heartfelt, positive messages from her family, friends, and supporters, such as the best is yet to come.

Griffin says, “I decided to make a reflection garden because I feel like people’s mental health has been struggling a lot lately because of 2020 and the pandemic. I wanted to make a safe place for people.”

For those passing by, you can take a pencil and paper from the prayer box, write about whatever is on your mind, and drop it off in the box.

Griffin says that the pastor of the church has been wanting a garden out front for a while, and she decided to make it a reality.

She started constructing the project on October 1st, and her Gold Award ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. this Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Greene.