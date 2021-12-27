BINGHAMTON, NY – An organization that has been around for decades has one mission, to grow the next generation of gardeners.

And it’s made possible with a third grade Cabbage Program.

Back in 1996, Bonnie Plants started this program as a way to get elementary kids outside and learning how to garden and grow their own food.

Teachers are able to sign their students up to partake in the program each year.

One winner is selected from each participating state.

A local home schooled fourth grader, Heaven Buchanan-Bried was this years winner in New York State.

Corporate Communications Manager of Bonnie Plants, Angela Thomas says it wasn’t just her cute picture that helped her win.

“She just had a great entry, her cabbage was right around fifteen pounds I think, which is an awesome size. It was a very healthy cabbage, which is important. I could tell that she had taken care of it, the bugs hadn’t gotten to it, the weather hadn’t gotten to it, it was still beautiful and green and leafy,” she said.

Bonnie Plants provides each student with a starter kit and everything they would need to grow the cabbage.

Heaven has been coming to the VINES community garden near her house for four years now and one of her favorite things to do is grow vegetables.

She said she found out she won at a cub scout meetings.

“Everybody just clapped and when they heard about the prize, everybody clapped really loud. My best friends were like ‘congratulations,'” she says.

She was awarded $1,000 for growing the cabbage, as well as “Best In State” bragging rights.

If anyone is interested in learning more about the program, visit http://BonnieCabbageProgram.com.

Thomas added that registration for the next contest opens up the second week of January.