ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Valentine’s Day is one week from today, so we’re consulting with some local experts on how you should prepare for this most romantic of holidays.

Endicott Florist is gearing up for the big day as roses, or other flowers, are synonymous with Valentine’s Day.

Third generation owner Mike Packs says what makes this one particularly challenging is that is takes place primarily on one single day.

Endicott Florist will have 5 or 6 delivery vehicles out on Tuesday, as well as some on Monday.

Florist designer Linda Weiland says her advice is to order early and ahead of time.

But they will still be able to accommodate some latecomers.

“I mean, it happens,” says Weiland. “We’re here to do what we love so if you procrastinate, we’re here. It happens, but try to get it in.”

Weiland runs the florist’s Facebook page where you can see sample bouquets.

She says customers can put in their orders by calling 754-2424, by going to endicottfloristonline.com or by simply stopping in the store at 119 Washington Avenue.