Local fire departments receive grants to better serve the community

ENDICOTT N.Y – The federal government is providing more money for local fire departments.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi has announced that the Department of Homeland Security is giving grants to the Binghamton and Endicott Fire Departments to purchase needed equipment through its Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

Binghamton is receiving $417,000 to purchase mobile radios for its firefighters and vehicles.

And Endicott is getting $26,000 for new fire hoses.

That’s on top of a $304,000 SAFER grant Endicott got to hire 2 new firefighters.

The McDonough Fire Department in Chenango County also received $40,000.

