BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Binghamton, Dunkin’ Donuts announced that the company raised $100,000 for Make-A-Wish Central New York.

From September 1st through 12th, guests who donated $1 to Make-A-Wish at participating Southern Tier Dunkin’ restaurants received a special “star” donut as a thank you for their generosity.

This year’s donation was celebrated at the Dunkin’ on Upper Front Street with a Halloween party for local Make-A-Wish kids.

Guests enjoyed Halloween donut decorating kits, Dunkin’s Spider Donuts, Dunk-o-Lantern Donuts, and more.

“Dunkin’ is honored to support Make-A-Wish Central New York, and we’re proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Star Donut campaign,” said Southern Tier Dunkin’ Franchisee Mayur Kaneria. “Make-A-Wish is so important to the children and families in our community, and we’re pleased to be able to provide Southern Tier residents with a special treat when they help us support such a great cause. We would like to thank all of our valued guests who joined us to make this year’s Star Donut campaign such a success.”

Check out some photos from the party below.