BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local Dunkin’ Donuts locations are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow, July 28th, to benefit Special Olympics New York.

Southern Tier Special Olympics athletes and coaches will be joined by local law enforcement partners at numerous Dunkin’ restaurants across the Southern Tier where they will be collecting donations for Special Olympics New York. Dunkin’ will offer guests free donut coupons as a thank you for donating to the organization.

The following Dunkin’ locations are participating in tomorrow’s fundraiser:

7858 NY 434, Appalachin

1315 Upper Front Street, Binghamton

152 Clinton Street, Cortland

162 Tompkins Street, Cortland

36 North Street, Dryden

31 South West Street, Homer

408 Elmira Road, Ithaca

302 Pine Tree Road, Ithaca

205 South Meadow Street, Ithaca

216 Reynold Road, Johnson City

32 Peruville Road, Lansing

3742 State Route 11, McGraw

5697 NYS Route 12, Norwich

135 Park Street, Owego

117 State Highway 7, Sidney

3000 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal

4005 Vestal Parkway, Vestal

100% of all contributions generated will support Special Olympics New York programs for Central New York families.