BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local Dunkin’ Donuts locations are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow, July 28th, to benefit Special Olympics New York.
Southern Tier Special Olympics athletes and coaches will be joined by local law enforcement partners at numerous Dunkin’ restaurants across the Southern Tier where they will be collecting donations for Special Olympics New York. Dunkin’ will offer guests free donut coupons as a thank you for donating to the organization.
The following Dunkin’ locations are participating in tomorrow’s fundraiser:
- 7858 NY 434, Appalachin
- 1315 Upper Front Street, Binghamton
- 152 Clinton Street, Cortland
- 162 Tompkins Street, Cortland
- 36 North Street, Dryden
- 31 South West Street, Homer
- 408 Elmira Road, Ithaca
- 302 Pine Tree Road, Ithaca
- 205 South Meadow Street, Ithaca
- 216 Reynold Road, Johnson City
- 32 Peruville Road, Lansing
- 3742 State Route 11, McGraw
- 5697 NYS Route 12, Norwich
- 135 Park Street, Owego
- 117 State Highway 7, Sidney
- 3000 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal
- 4005 Vestal Parkway, Vestal
100% of all contributions generated will support Special Olympics New York programs for Central New York families.