ENDWELL, NY – A locally born drag queen is making her primetime debut tonight.

22 year-old Kyle Koritkowski may be better known as Jasmine Kennedie, and will be strutting into the spotlight on the season 14 premiere of Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

Koritkowski now lives in New York City but grew up in the Binghamton area and attended Maine Endwell, and was involved in cheer, swimming and diving.

Passion for drag began at age 15, performing first at Identity Youth Club.

Since then, Jasmine Kennedie has become a high-energy dancing queen know for splits, earning names like Backflipping Bimbo and Ditzy Doll.

Kennedie says she’s honored and blessed to be able to represent New York State this season.

“It’s definitely life changing and it definitely brings out the best in you, I think. It definitely pushes you to do your best and anyone who is lucky to get on it and experience that feeling will realize it really does elevate your drag in a short amount of time,” says Kennedie.

Kennedie thanks Binghamton for giving her a platform at such a young age.

She’s also planning a trip up to the area in about two weeks.To keep you with Kennedie, you can follow her on all social media platforms with the handle Jasmine Kennedie.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race premieres tonight at 8 on VH1