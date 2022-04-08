JOHNSON CITY, NY – A large shipping container filled with humanitarian supplies is on its way to Ukraine.



Members of Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church in Johnson City filled the container with 21,500 pounds of medical supplies and other goods.



Sacred Heart is using its connections within Ukraine to distribute the items.



The church is hoping to be able to fill another container to send to the war-torn country by the end of this month.



For information on how to donate, go to SacredHeartUCC.org