Local dog to complete in National Dog Show Thanksgiving Day

BINGHAMTON, NY – After the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow, make sure to stay tuned for the National Dog Show to see a local pup compete.

Ruthellen Viall is a long time resident of the Binghamton area and owns Lots of Love Grooming Salon in Endicott for over 25 years.

Viall is the handler of Sasha, the 7 and a half year old Pyrenean Shepherd competing in tomorrows competition.

She says Sasha been a pair since Sasha was a pup.

“It’s all up to Sasha, I can be at the other end of the leash but there’s only so much I can do. She’s got good days and bad days and she’s still a girl,” says Handler.

Viall says she’s attended a few National Dog Shows but has never competed at this level before.

This is a 2 hour special that takes place prior to football taking over the rest of the day.

Sasha’s next competition is at the end of January at West Minster.

Make sure to tune in to NBC tomorrow morning to see how Sasha does.