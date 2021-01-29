Local DJ offers special trivia night, and the only way to get in is to eat out

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local DJ is giving back to the restaurants who have stood by him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andy Papaleo of AP Entertainment partnered with the Discovery Center for a special trivia night.

Anyone who purchases food from the 8 participating restaurants will receive a Zoom code for Papaleo’s trivia night on Saturday.

The event will feature a live band with musical clues and a number of prizes, and will only be available with the special code.

Papaleo says he and the Discovery Center have come up with restaurants they both agree have really helped the community.

He says as a DJ, the pandemic hasn’t been easy.

“We had weddings and events and everything, you know, get pushed back, get adjusted, get canceled, get postponed, so this was a way to kind of just say ‘hey, thanks for sticking by me, we’re gonna do this to push as much as we can back to you guys and try to entertain everybody,” says Papaleo.

You can get the code to play until 7 PM tomorrow night, with trivia starting at 8.

Participating restaurants are:

The Colonial, The Galley Tavern, The Brickyard, Dos Rios Cantina, Stone Fox Pizzeria, Kampai, South City Public House, Craft.