Local demand for overdose prevention centers

BINGHAMTON, NY – Advocates from Truth Pharm and No O-D NY campaigned outside of the Binghamton State Office Building yesterday.

This is a month long campaign to raise awareness about the overdose deaths.

The CDC just released data showing that 93 thousand people died from overdose in 2020, making that a record high.

Both groups hand delivered letters to both Govenor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Fred Akshar’s office demanding they take action.

Alexis Pleus, Executive Director of Truth Pharm says she needs them to approve supervised injection sites.

“Realize that grieving is more uncomfortable and grieving is a life time. We need them to prioritize saving lives and do what they need to do to approve the sites,” says Pleus.

Those sites are also known as Overdose Prevention Sites.

Pleus says Truth Pharm has been advocating for this for 4 years now and she wants to see change.

Pleus also notes that these sites are a safe place, medical professionals would be on site taking care of anyone that uses in a site.

It would also be linked to resources if a person decides they needed help with their addiction or even looking for a place to live.