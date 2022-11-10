ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – 19 high school dance students from the Ithaca area will perform in the 96th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The dancers are from the Armstrong School of Dance and attend Ithaca, Newfield, Lansing, Moravia, Dryden, and Trumansburg high schools.

They have been invited to perform with the Spirit of America Dance Team who recruits hundreds of performers from top dance schools throughout the US.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these students,” said Armstrong School of Dance Director Karen Armstrong Gorsky. “They will spend 6 days preparing in NYC with 600 other dancers from across the nation working with nationally known choreographers for 6 hours a day. On Thanksgiving, they will march the 2.5-mile parade route and perform at Herald Square in front of Macy’s department store.”

According to Gorsky, the best time to see the dancers on TV is likely between 11 a.m. and noon on NBC. They will be performing to the song Run, Run, Rudolph!

The following dancers were selected to participate: