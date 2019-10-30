Local couple donates the skeleton in their closet

BINGHAMTON NY – No bones about it, a new donation is sparking excitement in the BOCES Early P-TECH program.

The students in the Early College High School program are experimenting on their first real human skeleton.

The female skeleton, which came from India, was the donation of BOCES Board President Sandra Ruffo and her husband, Salvatore who is a retired local dentist.

Human skeletons are rare in high schools, with many schools using plastic models.

The couple says they received the skeleton from a doctor many years ago.

“We’ve had her for 50 years and used her both when my husband was in school and when I was in school, and decided she could be put to much better use than just being stored in our house. And when I spoke to the instructor and asked her if she could use it she was very excited. So we are absolutely thrilled that the students will have the opportunity to use her,” says Sandra.

Sandra says this will provide a great advantage to students interested in pursuing medicine.