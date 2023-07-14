WHITNEY POINT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The stage is currently being built as a local outlaw country rock artist is set to take the stage.

Whitney Point native Kolby Oakley is returning to the Broome County Fairgrounds tomorrow for his second annual performance at the venue. Oakley is an independent artist, but he has opened shows for many other country stars such as Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, and Montgomery Gentry. The inaugural show last year at the fairgrounds was the most attended show in the venue’s history. Oakley says that there’s nothing like performing in his hometown.

“Honestly it becomes emotional to look out. I’ve got so many friends, family, that have watched me from when I started at 8 years old. I’m 28 now, so I’ve been at it for a bit, and coming home, having moved to Nashville, coming home. We’re starting to really do something here,” said Oakley.

Oakley says, other artists such as Nick Adams, Marcus Welliver, Crew Country Line Dancing, and Devon Lawton and The Inlaws will take the stage starting at 6 p.m. tomorrow and the venue opens an hour earlier at 5.

Tickets can no longer be purchased online; however, there will be tickets available at the gate.