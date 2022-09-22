JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It was announced yesterday that the Southern Tier Cadet Squadron has earned Civil Air Patrol’s “Quality Cadet Unit Award.”

According to the Squadron, the award is earned by having strong program fundamentals and a vibrant cadet program.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Squadron Staff in making this award happen.” said Squadron Commander Lt Col Doug Jensen. “The true results from this achievement comes from the great program we have to offer area youth” Jensen said.

Award winners are determined by their performance in 10 categories. In order to be honored groups must meet criteria in 6 out of these 10 categories.

Enrollment, onboarding, cadet achievement, orientation flights, encampment, emergency services, outside activities, aerospace, TLC graduates, and specialty track.

The unit will also be hosting an information night at the Greater Binghamton Airport on September 29th at 7 p.m.

“This night allows our members an opportunity to share what the CAP Cadet program has done for them and what it can do for others.” “We take pride in our continuous mission to develop America’s future leaders.” said Jensen.