Local Church provides necessities to the community

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Broome County church is doing everything it can to help its congregates and everyone else in its community.

The First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City is using its relationships with other organizations to give essential items to those in need.

The church provides clothing from Burlington in the Oakdale Mall.

It cooks some of its own food, while also receiving donations from organizations like CHOW.

It also gets financial help from groups like the United Way.

Church Pastor Robert Peak says helping people means everything to him and his colleagues.

“I want to show you compassion, and the mercy and the grace of God in what we do. I’ll tell you about it, but if I don’t walk the walk, then my words are hollow. We seek to show it by what we do,” says Peak.

Peak says sometimes a person can be the only gospel another may read, and he uses that thought to finish important tasks.

Outreach Coordinator Diane Olmstead says she uses the church’s most essential lessons every time she goes to work.

Olmstead says the church usually receives assistance from a flurry of volunteers.

To donate your time or your money, you can call the church at 797-0836.