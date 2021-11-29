Local Christmas & holiday activities to keep you busy all season long

BINGHAMTON, NY – The holiday season is finally here, and there are plenty of local activities to keep you and your loved ones entertained all season long!

See the Lights: if you’re favorite part of the holiday is the decorations, you’re in luck:

The Festival of Lights – Otsiningo Park, Binghamton. Open 5:30 to 8:30 Wednesday through Sunday. About 15 minute drive through, though you can go multiple times. $15 a car and Veterans are free. Drive through experience.

Jungle Bells – Animal Adventure Park, 5 – 9 Wednesday through Sunday. Walk through or drive through experiences available, enjoying some of Animal Adventure’s animals as you go. $12 a person. More information and special events here.

Tall Pines Forest of Lights – Tall Pines Players Club, Friendsville PA. Open daily from 5 to 9. This Drive through light experiences also includes a visit with Santa! $25 for a car of 8 and $50 for a car of 9-15. Check out this feature we did on last year’s display for a preview.

The Holiday Experience – Old AC Moore Building, Vestal. Open Thursday-Sunday from 5-9. Enjoy a new, completely indoor walk through interactive light display! $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 17. Will need about an hour.

Educational Holiday Experiences: If you’re looking to educate yourself or your kids on the reason for the season, check out these places.

Roberson Museum and Science Center’s Home for the Holidays– A local tradition and popular event, Roberson is back with their holiday display featuring locally decorated Christmas trees, the decked out Roberson Mansion and, of course, the International Forest.

Visit Saturday through Wednesday from 11 to 6 or Thursdays and Fridays from 11 to 9. They encourage online reservations.

O Tannenbaum Holiday Display and Auction – Visit the Tioga County Historical Society in Owego to view different holiday trees from different businesses and bid on your favorite auction items! Mr. and Mrs. Claus stop by on Saturdays.

Phelps Mansion Tours – Travel back in time to the early 1900s with these Christmas Candlelight Tours. Learn about the Phelps Family and Christmas in the 19th century while enjoying the ornate display of Christmas decorations. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors and $6 for kids under 12.

Tours are offered at 6, 7:15 and 8pm.

Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 4.

See a Show: If you love live theater, be sure to catch these great local performances!

A Christmas Carol at the Cider Mill Stage– It’s not Christmas in Binghamton without the annual performance of Charles Dicken’s “Christmas Carol”! Enjoy Tom Kremer as Scrooge and other cast members return this year. The show runs December 9 to December 19 and tickets are on sale now.

A Christmas Story by the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players – Another holiday tradition continues with the annual production of “A Christmas Story.” This years show stars Zach Curtis and Ciaran Kane is the principal roles of Ralph/Ralphie. The show will be performed December 3 -5 and 10-12. Get your tickets now.

The Nutcracker at EPAC – Watch the Endicott Performing Arts Center & the FUSE Dance Center perform the Tchaikovski classic once again. “The Nutcracker” ballet will be performed on December 10th, 11th and 12th. In person and live streaming tickets are available.

Shop!

If you love to shop, look no further than local shops in Binghamton, Owego, Greene, Windsor and more!

The Holiday House in Johnson City has unique Christmas decorations to make your home merry and bright, while Village Train and Hobby in Windsor can help you create a special Christmas train display for any age. The Historic Owego Marketplace shops provides interesting and unique gifts for anyone on your list, as do the Shoppes at Switchblade and in the surrounding areas in Greene.

Check out our shop local list and buy local page for more local shops in Binghamton.