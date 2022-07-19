The Goosebumps books are written with a 3rd- to 7th-grade reading level in mind. This makes the books perfect for children ages 8-12 years.

BERKSHIRE, NY (WIVT/WBNG)- Siphre Books’ author Lenora Riegel will be attending several events in the Southern Tier this summer to promote her children’s novels.

Riegel, a local resident of the Southern Tier is an author of several children’s books directed towards kids at the elementary and middle school reading levels.

Riegel has written pieces such as: Aww, Fishsticks, Slipperima the Water Dragon, Boo Boo the Choo Choo, Midnight Sneak, and Royal Hullabaloo.

These books are intended to assist children in the development of authenticity, bravery, mindfulness, a growth mindset, and other life skills.

The author plans to make appearances at the Berkshire Book and Blueberry Festival, The Spiedie Festival, and the Tioga County Fair.

She said, “Having the chance to share my books at three different events this summer is special to me.”

“Getting to interact with the generation of readers that enjoy my books will also make it easier to get back to work on my next project.”

Riegel will appear at the Berkshire Book and Blueberry Festival on July 23rd at 10:50am for a reading of her book Pepper the Salt Potato.

Her next stop will be at the Spiedie Festival on August 6th, she will be joined by the Binghamton Philharmonic for a musical reading of Quaver Has a Feeling at 1pm and 2pm.

Binghamton Philharmonic Director of Operations Erika Dentinger will read while professional musician April Lucas will play wind instruments.

The last event Riegel will be attending this summer is the Tioga State Fair from August 9th through August 13th.

For more information about Lenora Riegel, contact Stephen Donnelly and Associates at 607-238-3452, or visit their website at (sdamktg.com).