BINGHAMTON, NY – A local All Star Cheerleading team made it to the Youth All Star Worlds, something Head Coach Sami Wyatt says has never been done locally before.

Last month, the Top Flight All Stars headed to Orlando to compete.



The team is comprised of 19 girls from 10 different school districts ranging from ages 11 to 15.



The team received a score of 93 point 8 in prelims day 1, putting them in 17th place and sending them to day 2, the final day of competition.



Wyatt says the girls finished strong, hitting another routine, and ended up placing 22nd out of 100 teams.