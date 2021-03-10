Local cheer team gets ready for US Finals

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local cheer team is getting ready for the US Finals.

The Top Flight Junior Colonels is a competitive All Star cheer team that was created back in 2019 to give athletes in this area a place to shine.

After their last season was cut short due to COVID, they were able to start practicing in August and they came back stronger than ever.

This team is made up of 17 athletes and is represented by 10 different school districts and one athlete, Cali Williams, isn’t from the area so she loves getting to meet new people.

“I like, I’m not really from where I go to cheer, I like meeting the new people and developing the chemistry with them, it’s fun. We spend so much time with them, we’re really really close,” says Williams.

Top Flight has had some virtual competitions this season, but they are also able to have some in person ones as well.

Both Williams and head coach Sami Wyatt agree that in-person competitions are way more of an adrenaline rush.

Wearing masks may have been a challenge at first, but it hasn’t stopped them from winning first place, being grand champions, and getting a bid to the US Finals in April.

Wyatt says she loves coaching these young athletes and can’t wait to see what they do in the future.

“It’s pretty rewarding watching all of them grow and watching them have so much fun and watching them perform and seeing how much they love it. I was an athlete and being out there and performing was so much fun that I’m glad I’m still able to coach them and live through that with them,” says Wyatt.

The team has a couple more competitions coming up this season before heading to the US Finals in April.

If you would like to register for next season or would like more information about the program head on over to their website at topflight607.com.

Registration for next season will open in the spring.