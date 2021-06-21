Local businessman Adam Weitsman assists in recruiting for Boeheim’s Army

SYRACUSE, NY – A local business man is being credited with recruiting some top tier college basketball players for a summer tournament.

Boeheim’s Army announced its roster for their 2021 Tournament, with Binghamton’s Adam Weitsman as the Chairman of Business Opertations.

Boeheim’s Army, named for Syracuse Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim, feels they have assembled their strongest team yet with Malachi Richardson, Tyler Lydon and Chris McCullough all back to play and dress in orange.

“I only planned on getting involved in Boeheim’s Army if I could help recruit the best players in the country to play for this team, and to create the best team in TBT history. And I believe we’ve done that,” says Weitsman.

Other players who will be familiar to Syracuse fans include Paschal Chukwu, CJ Fair, Andrew White III and Eric Devendorf.

You can catch the Army in action when they play in the Peoria, Illinois reginal July 24 through 28th.

Tickets are available at thetournament.com.