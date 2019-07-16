Local Businesses receive statewide Awards for outstanding performance

A local center has been honored for its work with helping entrepreneurs launch their businesses.

The Binghamton Local Development Corporation and Broome Triad Entrepreneurial Assistance Center run by SUNY Broome recently received a statewide Award for Outstanding performance from Empire State Development.

Starting in 2005, SUNY Broome’s EAC has provided resources and assistance to entrepreneurial ventures in all stages from startups to existing businesses that wish to expand. The EAC offers a 12 week course that gives participants the skills and knowledge to get started. SUNY Broome Director of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Janet Hertzog says they are able to help people in all sorts of situations.

“We hit a very different market with this program than somebody who might want to go back to school to take a credit class. They’re able to take this for 60 hours in the fall, we continue to provide ongoing technical assistance for as long as they need us. And they’re out there launching their businesses.”

One of the EAC’s clients Watermans Distillery was recently selected as the Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers’s 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year. In 2018 the EAC enrolled 33 new business clients while serving 30 prior clients, and aided the start of 5 new businesses.