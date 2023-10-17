BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local businesses are being recognized for making their workplaces accessible to workers with disabilities.

A breakfast in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month was held last week at the State Office Building in Binghamton. The theme of the event was advancing access and equity.

11 local employers, including Bates Troy healthcare linens, were honored for employing people with disabilities.

Binghamton resident Liam Wagner was the keynote speaker. Wagner was paralyzed below the waist several years ago in a motorcycle accident. He currently works at Red Barn Technology Group and for Cubed Naturals. Wagner has created his own TikTok channel that highlights some of the challenges that disabled people face.

“I have doctor’s appointments, I have different things that I have to take care of on a day-to-day basis that an able-bodied person would not have to deal with. I think it’s very important to get out in public and express those feelings,” said Wagner.

Wagner says he relies on a strong support system of family and friends, but he knows not everyone is so fortunate.

Other employers recognized were the Binghamton Country Club, Binghamton Black Bears, Broome-Tioga BOCES, Lourdes, Neighborhood Redemption Center, Paper Alternative Solutions, Sodexo at SUNY Oneonta, Tioga Downs, Visions and UHS Ideal Senior Living Center.