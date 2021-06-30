Local businesses hold pop-up vaccine clinics

BINGHAMTON, NY- Getting vaccinated could not be made easier as pop-up clinics make their way to popular local businesses.
Windy Hill Candle Factory & Candy Land, Lone Maple Farm, and Trucks on the Tracks have teamed up with the Broome County Health department to help make convenient appointment opportunities for community members.
Dates, Times, and registration links are as followed:
7/1- 5-8 Trucks on the Tracks: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/…/appl…/cdmspr/2/counties…
7/7- 2:30-5pm Windy Hills Candle Factory: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/…/appl…/cdmspr/2/counties…
7/8- 2:30-5pm Lone Maple Farms: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/…/appl…/cdmspr/2/counties..
A pop-up clinic will also be held on 7/1 from 11am to 2pm at Schneider’s Market located in Kirkwood, to register for that visit Welcome to CDMS Registration (ny.gov)