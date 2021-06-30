Local businesses hold pop-up vaccine clinics

FILE – In this June 17, 2021, file photo, an Orange County resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Florida Division of Emergency Management mobile vaccination site at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the number of Americans fully vaccinated has reached about 150 million. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

BINGHAMTON, NY- Getting vaccinated could not be made easier as pop-up clinics make their way to popular local businesses.

Windy Hill Candle Factory & Candy Land, Lone Maple Farm, and Trucks on the Tracks have teamed up with the Broome County Health department to help make convenient appointment opportunities for community members.

Dates, Times, and registration links are as followed:

7/1- 5-8 Trucks on the Tracks: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/…/appl…/cdmspr/2/counties…

7/7- 2:30-5pm Windy Hills Candle Factory: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/…/appl…/cdmspr/2/counties…

7/8- 2:30-5pm Lone Maple Farms: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/…/appl…/cdmspr/2/counties..

A pop-up clinic will also be held on 7/1 from 11am to 2pm at Schneider’s Market located in Kirkwood, to register for that visit Welcome to CDMS Registration (ny.gov)