BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, a popular Binghamton restaurant has opened back up, under a different name.

Social on State closed in September, but a new local food truck called, The Kitchen Counter is utilizing its space until the next food truck season.

The restaurant is temporarily going by the name, The Kitchen Counter on State.

The Kitchen Counter specializes in sandwiches and sides, but now that they are in a brick-and-mortar kitchen, the owner, Mark Yezzi says that they have expanded their offerings. They now serve entrees such as fried chicken dinners and braised beef.

“We’ve had a bit of a bigger menu now that we’re into a sit-down type of place. So, we’re offering some appetizers. We’ve got some cornbread on the menu, we’ve got some fried green tomatoes which have been very popular. And then I think the biggest difference is we’ve been offering a few entree style plates,” said Yezzi.

Yezzi says that the restaurant is still staffed by Social on State employees, and the Kitchen Counter is simply utilizing the kitchen.

He says that that they will operate as The Kitchen Counter on State through the colder months, until the weather is better to break out the food truck.

They are open Thursdays through Sundays from 5 to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 11 to 11 on Saturdays and Sundays.