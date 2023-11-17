OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A pair of siblings have created a community gathering place in Owego that they hope puts a positive spin on being a bookworm.

Spell Bound Books on Church Street hosted the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce today for a ribbon cutting to celebrate its grand opening.

Brother and sister Joe McElwain and Jennifer Whitmore opened the store in May selling used and new books, gift items from local artisans and a cafe featuring specialty coffees, bagels and salads made with farm-to-table fresh, local ingredients.

Whitmore says that coming out of the pandemic, they wanted to create an inclusive, friendly atmosphere with a fantasy theme.

“Our parents read to us after dinner, they read the Chronicles of Narnia, chapter by chapter. That’s a big part of the influences on our shop. We wanted it to look like a folk tale. Like you just stepped into the woods a little bit and you’re off on an adventure,” said Whitmore.

Spell Bound Books hosts book clubs, writing and cooking classes, arts and crafts activities and occasional live music.

Its normal hours are Wednesday and Thursday 9 to 3 and Friday, Saturday, Sunday 9 to 5.

More information is available at spellboundowego.com