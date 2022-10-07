BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new business, called The Simply Space, is moving into the first level of the iconic Number 5 firehouse building on the South Side of Binghamton.

The Simply Space combines shopping and spray tan services into one. Simply Apparel will sell clothing and accessories out of the shop and Simply tan will offer airbrush spray tans.

Customers are invited to take a break from their busy lives, enjoy a beverage and music, and try on “timeless versatile” pieces before their scheduled spray tan. They call the new concept, “shop and spray.”

“This is not just a shop and leave scenario. It is a space to receive a complimentary beverage when you arrive from our mini bar, relax in a chair while you glance around at which rack to start browsing or wait for your spray tan appointment, enjoy good music, and simply be at ease by the vibe.” Owner Katie Kane.

The business will celebrate a grand opening event on Friday, October 14th. The event will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce held at 3 p.m.

The grand opening will include giveaways, promotions by local vendors, and music by AP Entertainment. There will also be baked goods by Galway Cakes, champagne, wine, and other beverages available.