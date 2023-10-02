CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A new local business is bringing New York City style hot dogs to Binghamton.

Joe’s Hot Diggity Dogs is a brick-and-mortar hot dog joint in Chenango Forks.

The stand opened back in August and serves all-beef hot dogs, Italian sausages, and more. The shop also uses authentic techniques from New York City hot dog vendors with their dirty water dogs, special sauces, and toppings options. Dirty water is the term used for water that’s been flavored with spices to keep the wieners from losing their flavor.

Owner Joe DeMuro says the stand’s special Coney Island Sauce is his uncle’s recipe from when he operated a hot dog cart on the Coney Island Boardwalk. He says he makes sure the hot dogs haven’t strayed from their roots.

“People just love it and I think it is just a good family place. With inflation and everything, we are really combating to keep our prices down. We want to keep it very family friendly so that a family of four could kind of come out and you’re looking at $28 for four people to come out and have something to eat,” said DeMuro.

Joe’s Hot Diggity Dogs offers a daily dog deal that comes with two hot dogs and a drink for $7. DeMuro says you can have the kitchen sink when it comes to the unlimited free toppings.

Their fall hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 to 7 on Friday, and 11 to 3 on Saturday.

For more information, check out Joe’s Hot Diggity Dogs on Facebook.