BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber Arrows Committee is inviting the public to join its open house as members discuss the future of the program.

The Arrows Committee, also known as Greater Binghamton Chamber’s Minority/Women/Veteran’s Business Enterprise (MWVBE) Committee, is hosting an open house at its next meeting on December 13 at 5 p.m. The committee is hoping to discuss its goals and initiatives with members of the community.

The committee was established in 2022 with the goal of bringing together likeminded individuals in order to advocate for the needs of MWVBE’s in Greater Binghamton while building strong cross-sector relationships and sharing practices. It is co-chaired by Yohance Bailey, Owner of Blackfern Media, and Amira Davis, Co-Owner of D5 Consulting.

In 2023, the committee worked alongside local businesses to determine the needs of MWVBE’s across the area. During the meetings, the group determined goals suited to help change current trends for involved businesses. As a result, the committee has welcomed guest speakers to its meetings to address those needs. In partnership with the Chamber, it will receive funding to provide digital readiness courses to its members in 2024.

All are welcome to attend the open house. Food will be provided by Sweetay’s, a local minority owned business.

The Chamber’s Offices are located at FIVE, South College Drive at the SUNY Broome campus.