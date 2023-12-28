OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The newest eatery in Owego was packed with customers for lunch today.

NewsChannel 34 got its first look inside the Owego Donut and Beer Company today.

It’s the latest venture by Ike and Julie Lovelass, owners of the Owego Kitchen.

Located on North Street in the former Thompson’s Grocery building, the restaurant offers a wide variety of specialty donuts baked fresh on site each day along with a self-serve beer wall.

The taps offer a variety of beverages including some traditional American beers, New York State craft brews, cider and even prosecco. In addition, there are sub sandwiches, Italian street food and shareable platters.

Ike says the space is laid out like a market with some long tables for family and friends to gather.

“We want you to feel like you’re a part of our family. This Owego community has been so good to us in so many ways. The building itself is very unique. It’s a spot where a lot of folks can come and just hang out that’s not a bar but is actually a gathering spot,” said Lovelass.

In addition to indoor seating, there’s a deck off McMaster Street and a courtyard.

Lovelass says Owego Donut and Beer has done a brisk business since opening earlier this week.

Its current hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 8 to 8 on Sundays.

For more information, go to owegodonutandbeerco.com.