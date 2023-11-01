ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIT/WBGH) – A new family-friendly restaurant is preparing to open its doors on Friday.

Chicken Chicks Restaurant has just announced its Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony will be held on November 3 at 11 a.m. Officials from the Town of Union will be joined by Chicken Chicks Owner William Budine, family, employees, associates, and guests to signify the business’s opening. The new restaurant is located in the Park Manor Plaza at 800 Hooper Road, Suite 350, Endwell in the Town of Union.

The Chicken Chicks menu includes seven varieties of wings as well as healthy option such as vegan sandwiches and salads. The restaurant will offer in house dining from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 to 10 Friday and Saturday along with takeout service seven days a week.

“As a former New York State Trooper stationed in Endwell, I have always been dedicated to serving the people in our area. Now, I look forward to continuing my public service in a different capacity by providing a high quality of food, customer attentiveness, and convenient operational hours. By establishing such service to patrons, I hope to expand to areas like Johnson City, Vestal, Syracuse, and Albany,” said Budine.