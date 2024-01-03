JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Before the state legalized marijuana, it authorized the growing of hemp to create CBD. One of our area’s oldest producers of CBD products has just consolidated its operations into one new location.

CBD Supply Store opened at 267 Main Street in Johnson City on December 1.

While hemp is another form of cannabis, it does not contain THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana that gets people high. Instead, it’s used to treat pain and anxiety.

Six years ago, owner Wayne Kerber began formulating his own CBD tinctures and topicals under the brand name Cubed Naturals. Since then, he’s developed a loyal customer base.

Kerber says his products are tested and pure and use an authentic Italian extra virgin olive oil base.

“It’s excellent for pain, which is mostly inflammation, and anxiety. With those two things, if you think of the problems people have, you usually associate it with pain and anxiety. That’s what it’s great for,” said Kerber.

The CBD Supply Store also makes a pair of specialties products to relieve pain for people getting hair braids and for those getting tattoos.

The new location replaces one on Old Vestal Road and includes the manufacturing process which used to be located in the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator.

Kerber says that although CBD has been on the market for a number of years, it’s still often misunderstood.

That’s why he launched Comprehensive CBD Advisors. It’s targeted to medical professionals so that they can send their patients to the business to be educated on what CBD is and how it works.

The CBD Supply Store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment by calling (607)444-1983.

To order products online, go to cbdsupply.store