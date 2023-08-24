BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) A traditional celebration is coming to Binghamton this weekend as local black woman-owned businesses partner for a two-day event.

Support Black Business 607, Dayesons Fashion, and Nefertiti Queen have teamed up to present the 2nd annual Binghamton Caribbean Carnival and J’ouvert on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26.

The J’ouvert is set to take place on Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m., at The Bundy Museum. J’ouvert, meaning daybreak, is a highly traditional celebration held the night or morning before a carnival to signify the beginning of the festivities. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring silly string in order to participate in makeshift J’ouvert traditions. Typically, J’ouvert revelers cover their bodies in paints as an expression of liberation, but event organizers have opted for silly string instead to eliminate mess. A cash bar will also be available through The Bundy Museum.

Entry to the J’ouvert requires guests to bring two gently used household items such as canned goods, clothing, books, shoes, or toys. Donations will be collected by the GloryShines Foundation to be sent to the D’urban Orphanage in Guyana. The foundation will also be accepting cash or check donations, which can be made directly to Gloryshines CEO, Sana Wakefield. Wakefield will be on site for the event.

The Caribbean Carnival will be held on Saturday, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Columbus Park, also known as Assata Shakur Park. The celebration is set to feature a variety of traditions and activities honoring Caribbean culture such as a masquerade, Caribbean cuisine, and plenty of opportunities for singing and dancing.

During the carnival, spectators will be able to admire masquerade participants, known as masqueraders, as they reflect cultural themes, historical events, and celebrations of Caribbean heritage with intricate costumes. Guests can enjoy authentic Caribbean favorite dishes such as jerk chicken, curried goat, tropical fruit drinks, and more. Traditional Calypso, a form of Caribbean folk music, and Soca, its modern and energetic counterpart, will be heavily featured in the carnival with the help of local DJ, Dee Jay Izm and his partner, DJ Front. They will also be joined by guest DJ Sean Touchy, who hails from the New York City Reggae scene. Guests will also be able to observe high energy live performances by local artists, Lecx Triggs and El Chivo.

The carnival and J’ouvert aim to showcase the rich cultural diversity, creativity, and unity of the Caribbean communities worldwide. Spectators are heavily encouraged to join in on the various traditions and fun throughout the event.