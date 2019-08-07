Local author’s latest book looks to provide guidance in social situations

OWEGO, N.Y. – A Candor native’s latest book looks to provide some guidance for readers in various social situations.

Author and Illustrator Katie Vaz who now resides in Endicott has released her third book The Escape Manuel for Introverts.

Vaz got her start designing greeting cards on Esty and was from there approached by a literary agent.

She has gone on to release two other books called Don’t Worry Eat Cake and Make Yourself Cozy.

Vaz says that her book The Escape Manuel for Introverts will help guide Introverts such as herself, through various social situations that get progressively more interesting.

” I think some times introverts can be misunderstood and labeled as quiet and reserved. But I think there’s a lot of us out there so I think its fun for other introverts to know their not alone with it and to kind of laugh at yourself and relate to all the situations in the book,” she says.

Vaz doesn’t plan on stopping at three as she is busy working on her fourth book.

Vaz will be at Riverow Book Store in Owego doing a reading and book signing this Saturday from noon until 2:00 pm.

The Escape Manuel for Introverts can be purchased at Riverow and also online at book sellers such as Amazon.