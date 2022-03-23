JOHNSON CITY, NY – A local athlete turned entrepreneur visited students at Johnson City Middle School last week to give them some inspiration.

Basketball player and Binghamton native, Jimmy Gray played for the Binghamton University Bearcats and the Syracuse Stallions.

He now co-owns Despina’s Mediterranean Taste restaurant located on Main Street in Binghamton with his mother, Despina.

He sat down with students to talk about working hard and what it takes to juggle being a Division 1 athlete and becoming a business owner.

He even brought a poster and some of his jerseys for the students to look at.

“Make sure you’re taking care of your mind and body. You just have to find a way to make time for both, if one is pushing the other you have to figure out how to navigate it,” he said.

Gray says he wants to be able to enlighten the youth and help them each create their own path.

The visit was organized by the Liberty Partnership program that is affiliated with B-U and supports 360 students from different school districts each year.