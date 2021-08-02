Local artists test their skills painting in the great outdoors

TOWN OF MAINE – A group of local artists took part in a boot camp on painting in the great outdoors.

The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society and the Broome County Arts Council teamed up to host a ‘Plein Air’ painting workshop in the Town of Maine.

The style involves painting outdoors in the landscape the artist wants to capture.

Artists of different skill levels were shown the process for Plein Air paintings by teacher and artist Richard Henry.

There they were exposed to the differences of working in real life versus from a studio or photograph with changing wildlife, weather, and lighting.

Henry says he tries to tell people to find the beauty in everything.

“When you’re out painting sometimes you’re just going to hear cows mooing in the field, you’re going to hear lots of birds, you’re going to see a lot of interesting things happening throughout the day with the sky. You’re in nature, you can get the smells, you can get the sense of connecting to it, and it’s pretty gratifying,” he said.

Henry demonstrated his own art and style, which he says has been growing in popularity.

If you want to show off your skills, a Plein Air painting competition will take place this September as part of MaineFest.