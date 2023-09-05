BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton artist whose work has been inspired in part by our newscast is showing her work at the Broome County Arts Council this month.

Erin Waye is one half of an exhibition titled Translations of the Tier and More. The show features landscapes by Waye and the late Binghamton painter Armondo Dellasanta. Both painters work off photographs of cityscapes in Binghamton, New York City, and foreign countries.

Waye says she loves architecture and meticulously recreates the details of castles, bridges and historic buildings close to home as well as cities she’s never been to around the world. Waye wants her bright colors to lift people’s spirits.

“I sort of like to see my art as a light in the darkness because it’s sort of a dark world right now. So, I like to bring color and vibrancy and hope and positivity with my colors, expressing emotion in my art,” said Waye.

Her show includes five paintings of downtown Binghamton, including her second canvas inspired by NewsChannel 34’s Security Mutual webcam. This one is larger and shows a scene from the summer.

Waye’s work is displayed in the Art Path Gallery inside the Arts Council offices on State Street in Binghamton. It will be up through September 29. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., remaining open until 8 on Thursdays.

For more information, go to broomearts.org.