BINGHAMTON, NY – A local artist just published her first children’s book.

Virginia Palmiter never saw herself as a writer, but back in March the height of the pandemic, she began writing ‘Quinn’s Magical Red Glasses’.

This story is about a little girl’s happy way of seeing the world around her with the help of some red glasses.

Palmiter describes it as a see happy, be happy book.

She says she wants kids to know that even during dark times there are good people in this world, and it doesn’t take much to put a smile on someone’s face.

“We have to see beyond what is in front of us and see into the heart of things at times in order to do it and children need to know people sometimes put up a different face than what’s in their heart. And that is what the theme of the book is, to look further and see happiness and see love,” says Palmiter.

She says this wouldn’t have been possible without the editor, Wayne Davison, and the illustrator Maui Palmiter.

Copies of the book being sold at the Tioga County Open Door Mission and the Red Door in Waverly.

You can also find the book on Amazon, just search Virginia Palmiter.

She is also working on a few more children’s books that will be out soon as well.