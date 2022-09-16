BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton and Vestal Applebee’s locations are participating in a Hiring Day Event on Tuesday, September 20th.

The two locations are looking to add cooks and servers to their teams. There may also be other full and part-time positions available depending on the location.

All interested applicants can visit either restaurant between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to interview with an Applebee’s manager.

Applicants can fill out an application in person or they can visit tlcapply.com to see a list of current job openings and fill out an application before the event.

The Binghamton Applebee’s is located at 842 Upper Front Street and the Vestal Applebee’s is located at 3701 Vestal Parkway East.