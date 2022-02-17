BINGHAMTON, NY- A total of $116,623 was made to help grant 13 wises for children with critical illnesses in our communities.

T.L. Cannon Companies is a local franchisee and owner/operator of 58 Applebee’s Grill + Bar locations in Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, PA.

Since the start of the partnership in 2008, it has raised over $1.8 million for Make-A-Wish.

Each of these Applebee’s locations host 3 large fundraisers a year for local Make-A-Wish Chapters- a Holiday Fundraiser, a Spring Fundraiser, and a Summer Golf Tournament.

On top of that, Applebee’s locations welcomes families to its local restaurant for “wish dinners” with Make-A-Wish volunteers.

This is a time when children get to share what their wish will be.