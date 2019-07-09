Local activists rally in support of the Affordable Care Act

Local progressive activists rallied in support of the Affordable Care Act today as Obamacare faces a major challenge in federal court. Members of Citizen Action, Indivisible and the Broome/Tioga Labor and Religion Coalition stood outside the Federal Courthouse in Binghamton decrying the effects a repeal would have on people who rely on the health insurance coverage.

Republican Attorneys General from 20 states, lead by Texas, are challenging the constitutionality of the law now that Congress and President Trump got rid of the individual mandate penalty as part of the 2017 tax reform legislation. It was the individual mandate that served as the justification for Chief Justice John Roberts ruling Obamacare constitutional in 2012. Mary Clark of Citizen Action says 607 thousand people in New York would lose their health insurance if the ACA is thrown out.

“We’re saying no. We must stop this and we’re calling on our courts and on our legislatures to stop Donald Trump and the Republicans from making America sick again.”

Clark says the Trump administration’s Justice Department is not defending the law in court. Oral arguments in the case began today in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.