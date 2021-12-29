BINGHAMTON, NY – As an incentive to get the youth vaccinated, the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation started a ‘Vaccine, Educate, Graduate’ program for five to eleven year olds.

The New York State HESC did five rounds and picked a total of fifty winners, with the final round concluding last week.

Fifth grader at Chenango Forks, Mattigan Carnegie, was on that final list.

The winners all received up to four years of full-time study in any SUNY or CUNY associate’s or bachelor’s degree program.

Father to Mattigan, Bill Carnegie said his mother-in-law entered her and her two siblings into the random drawing.

“I feel very honored, right now I don’t really understand about college or anything above that, but I think when I’m older I will,” says Mattigan Carnegie.

“Attending college is obviously a privilege and we’re thankful to New York State for giving her this opportunity. An expense of secondary education as everybody knows is extremely high now, I can’t imagine what it’s going to be in 2029 when it’s time for her to go to school,” Her father Bill said.

Mattigan added that the second she was eligible to get the vaccine she told her parents right away she wanted to get it.