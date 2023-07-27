WAVERLY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The area’s newest entrepreneur is a 10-year-old girl.

Audrey Bellinger, the proud owner and operator of Audrey B’s Sno-Go Co., hosted the grand opening of her first business on Tuesday. Audrey B’s is a mobile snow cone trailer that serves Louisianna style shaved ice. It is the first and only shaved ice business in Waverly. The business plans to be open weekdays from 11 a.m. 7 p.m. and is located on 146 Broad Street in Waverly.

Bellinger’s family says they are so happy with how many people came from the community to support her.

Prices for the snow cones start at $2 for a small and vary up to $5 for an extra-large. Bellinger offers more than 60 flavors of shaved ice, specialty flavored ices, and more. Some sugar free options are also available.

Bellinger is an upcoming sixth grade at Waverly Middle School. When she’s not running her business, she enjoys cheerleading, water skiing, and hanging out with her little brother.

For more updates on Audrey B’s Sno-Go Co., click here.