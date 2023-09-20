BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An outdoor concert is taking place in Downtown Binghamton tomorrow, as the original hip hop group the GunPoets, from Ithaca will kick off the Live on the Waterfront series.

The Gunpoets will perform from 6 to 8 tomorrow evening at the Peacemaker stage on Wall Street next to the river and the Martin Luther King Junior statue. The band formed back in 2008, and since, its inspirational, positive lyrics have become a regional staple.

The event is free to attend, and there will be food and drink options on site, such as PK Thai, Sweetay’s, and Beer Tree Brew. The Director of Placemaking Initiatives at the Greater Binghamton Chamber, Jim Reyen says that the concert is a great way to highlight the downtown area.

“The goal is to utilize these natural spaces, but also these public spaces that have been created for gathering and community building. And then showcase local or regional musicians and art and enjoy some of the local food options and drink options, and bring people together, especially post-COVID,” said Reyen.

After tomorrow, the next Live on the Waterfront performance will feature the southern rock hits group, Frostbit Blue on Thursday October 26. The shows will go on, rain or shine.

Find out more by going to visitbinghamton.org.