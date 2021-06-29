Live music returns to Ostiningo Park for Broome Bands Together

BINGHAMTON, NY – Live music is returning to Otsiningo Park for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Broome Bands Together concert series is back, this time on its new stage.

The event is organized by the Broome County Parks Department and is once again sponsored by the law firm Coughlin & Gerhart.

Admission is free, however non-perishable donations to CHOW will be collected in blue barrels with a goal of filling a barrel each week.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth says the community’s generosity continued through the pandemic.

Now they can donate in person again.

“What a wonderful way to bring people back together, with music and the concert series, and for us to be able to continue to support the community,” says Aylesworth.

Beer Tree will sell drinks and Cross Country Cookin’ will be the food vendor.

Concerts start next Tuesday from 6 to 8 with Beard of Bees and will continue the following seven Tuesdays, with different local bands.

The county is also hosting a free outdoor movie series on 4 Friday evenings throughout the summer on an inflatable big screen at Otsiningo, Dorchester and Cole Parks.

For a schedule of bands and movies, visit GoBroomeCounty.com.