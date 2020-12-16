Live entertainment industry asks Congress for help to save their stages

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The live event entertainment industry was one of the first to bear the brunt of the pandemic, and business leaders tell Congress today it will be one of the last to bounce back.

Of the ten million Americans employed by live events, nearly all are unemployed or underemployed.

NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure reports on their efforts on Capitol Hill to save their jobs.

{Adam Hartke/Owner of Cotillion and WAVE} “Please don’t let the music die. Please save our stages.”

From family-owned venues in Kansas to Broadway stages in New York City, these once vibrant live event spaces have been dark for months.

{U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal/(D) Connecticut} “There’s nothing so heartbreaking and gut-wrenching as an empty theater.”

The pandemic has forced hundreds of independent venues to permanently close.

To prevent more, Senator Richard Blumenthal supports the Save Our Stages Act.

It would authorize $10 billion in grants for venue operators, promoters and talent representatives.

{David Fay/President and CEO of Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts} “We simply cannot reopen our venues nor restart our industry until the virus is subdued and unfortunately, that doesn’t appear likely until next fall at the earliest.”

But other lawmakers argue the bill doesn’t do enough to save the entire live event entertainment industry.

{U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn/(R) Tennessee} “Yes, Save Our Stages is good, but you’ve got to have something to save the stage with.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn points to supporting industries like transportation, catering and lighting.

{Michael Strickland/Owner of Bandit Lites} “We are running on empty. There are lives in the balance.”

Another bill, the Restart Act, would change the Paycheck Protection Program to give struggling small businesses more flexibility in how they spend the loans and more forgiveness options.

{U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker/(R) Mississippi} “Our concern today is about the average men and women behind the lights.”

Senator Roger Wicker and his colleagues continue negotiations, acknowledging when the lights go down in the venues the entire economy suffers.

In Washington I’m Jessi Turnure.