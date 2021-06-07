Little Red Fox Antiques opens

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A new antique shop just opened on Main Street in Johnson City.

The Town of Union and Village of Johnson city held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week for Little Red Fox Antiques.

The owner, Ken Hauer has been a collector of items for quite sometime.

He started in Endicott at an antique mall and ended up outgrowing that location.

Hauer hopes that this will bring more small businesses to J-C in the future.

He says this moment fulfills a dream.

“It’s everything I’ve hoped for. I’ve been working so hard, for months and month, so to have it here in front of me, amazing,” says Hauer.

Little Red Fox Antiques offers eclectic and unique items, like furniture and paintings.

Hauer is also in the process of designing a website so anyone can purchase items online.