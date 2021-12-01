Little Italy kicks off holiday celebrations

ENDICOTT, NY – Little Italy in Endicott is kicking off their holiday season this Friday.

The annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa Watch will start the season in conjunction with the Village’s Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting.

George W Johnson Park will be open from 4 – 8pm so the public can enjoy free carousel rides and hot chocolate.

There will also be a Santa sighting at 6pm, when he will ride through Endicott’s northside on his sleigh, joined by friends on the Broome County Trolley.

Santa will be back on Saturday from 4 to 8 again to visit with kids and hand out candy canes.

“We look forward to this great event every year. It’s a lot of fun and we always get a nice turnout from the families in the surrounding community. It gives everyone an opportunity to experience our wonderful restaurants and bakeries which offer a variety of Italian specialties including; Cerasaro’s Oaks Inn; Consol Family Kitchen; Joey’s Pizza & Italian Ice; Antonio’s Bar & Trattoria; Jaret’s Stuffed Cupcakes, and many more,” says Little Italy Board President Michael Romeo.