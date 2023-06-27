ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Little Italy Endicott is inviting the community to pack their lawn chairs and shopping bags as they put a new spin on the average Farmer’s Market.

Every Thursday in the George W. Johnson Park parking lot, guests can find fruits, veggies, local chefs, live music, and more. The market will be open from 4 to 7p.m. and will be followed by the ‘Concerts at the Stage at Little Italy’ concert series in the lower park. The carousel will also be running for children of all ages to enjoy.

The carousal rides and concerts are free and open to the public. For the full summer concert schedule, visit the Little Italy Endicott’s website littleitalyendicott.org