BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The local chapter of the NAACP is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding with a focus on education.

Members of the Broome-Tioga NAACP unveiled a Little Free Library near the entrance to Columbus Park in Binghamton.

The organization chose the spot because it’s close to the original location of Trinity AME Zion Church, our area’s first African-American Church.

Its pastor founded the local NAACP in 1922.

The church, which was on Sherman Place, would eventually move to Oak Street and the area would be converted into the park.

The library is stocked with books geared toward children and adults, most dealing with the Black experience.

Chapter President Cynthia Kirk-Barreiro says the library is open to everyone.

“We start with the education. We start with our little children. We support them and teach them and encourage them to keep growing and learning so that this community, even 100 years from now, will be even better. With stronger people, people paying big taxes because they have big incomes.”

The library was funded by a gift from M&T Bank and was installed by the Binghamton Parks Department.

The NAACP has plenty of additional books to replace those that are taken.

The organization is looking for new members and volunteers.

It meets Monday evenings at Trinity AME Zion.